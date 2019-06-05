Local students present engineer projects

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Thursday night Eastridge High School Engineering students showed off projects they had been working on all year long.

The students were asked to create a project that would help solve real world problems. One group came up with an idea for a drone that could deliver medical supplies to remote areas.

Using a 3-D printer, the students created a medicine supply case that would attach to the drone. The mechanism would then release from the drone once hitting the ground. One local student said the project helped further her education.

"It was cool because its not something that I can personally see myself going into but it was something that, it helped me progress on my different skills because we used CAD, and we made a prototype of what it could look like. So it was very challenging but it was satisfying." said senior Evalisse Caraball.

Other students in the civil engineering and architecture class showed off their plans for the former Medley Center property.