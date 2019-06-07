Local students graduate from career pathways to public safety program
Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) - Students that participated in the Career Pathways to Public Safety Program at REOC, graduated Thursday night.
The program provides students within the city of Rochester a comprehensive two-year career plan in their chosen pathway of public safety.
The program is available for students in eleventh and twelfth grades.
The students in the program learned the skills needed to meet the high demand of the public safety sector.
