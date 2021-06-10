Local student selected for New York state’s full SUNY/CUNY scholarship vaccine incentive

FILE — In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. In the name of fairness, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his Democratic allies once welcomed the creation of a nonpartisan redistricting commission that would redraw congressional maps free of political influence and avoid contorted gerrymandering. But now that the commission is stepping up its work, New York Democrats seem to be having second thoughts. The state may lose House seats and, under the old rules, Democrats would have had the power to redraw lines in their favor. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — One student from the Rochester region was among the second round of winners of the state’s SUNY/CUNY scholarship incentive.

The 10 winners of the ‘Get a Shot to Make Your Future’ incentive, including Jack Szydlo of Monroe County, are set to receive a full scholarship to a CUNY or SUNY school.

The incentive was created upon in an effort to increase the number of vaccination rates among New Yorkers aged 12 to 17-years-old. Those in that age group who are vaccinated, or will be getting vaccinated through July, can enter a pool to win a full four-year tuition, including room and board.

“The key to New York’s recovery, rebirth, and revitalization is getting as many eligible New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “Our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a free ride to any public college or university in the state, is proof that the vaccine won’t just make you safer—it very well might make your future, too.”

The first round of winners were selected from nine different counties, with two home to Rochester regions.

Three drawings remain after this. 12 to 17-year-olds who have verified vaccinations can still apply to the incentive, as winners will be announced through July.