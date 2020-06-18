Speedway U-turn: Local gas station reverses course on permanent closure after looting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Speedway on Lake Ave is boarded up and looks abandoned, after corporate owners wanted out of their lease.

Their announcement to close up shop came after a night of looting a few weeks ago.

Now, the landlord of the property says that the owners are changing their mind.

The landlord, David Pelusio, said the station has been around since the ’60s — and is the only station for miles.

“It’s a key location for the neighborhood, in order for them to get gas,” he said.

When he got the call that the owners wanted out of their five year lease, he did everything he could to convince them to stay.

He wasn’t worried about money, he just didn’t want the station gone. Pelusio knew how important it was for surrounding residents, and he didn’t want the look of a boarded up business in the neighborhood.

“My concern was to get it open for the neighborhood,” he said.

Pelusio asked the Rochester mayor and several city leaders for help, and they got involved.

“His concern and my concern was that we wouldn’t like a vacant boarded up business on one of our major commercial corridors,” said Dana Miller, Deputy Commissioner of Neighborhood and Business and Development for the City of Rochester.

Miller said he presented the corporate owners with information and resources to help them.

He explained to them the Business Emergency Retention Grant Program, which is $2,000 to $3,000 grant for businesses to pay rent and any take care of any other capital needs.

“I explained we have funding available to businesses if they are damaged, and she (Corporate) asked for an application which I provided her, and then we talked a few times to see how they were progressing,” said Miller.

They aren’t the only business receiving help. The City of Rochester reached out to about 87 other people, after the night of looting in the city.

Pelusio said convincing the owners to stay was a group effort

“It was pressure from all angles,” he said.

For now, there is no specific date the station has announced they will be opening.

News 8 also reached out to the corporate owners of speedway last night, and we are currently awaiting a comment.