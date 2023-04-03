ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the successful launch of the pilot program in late 2022, Rochester-based music advocacy group the Local Sound Collaborative, is bringing back its guaranteed income program.

The program would give five recipients $200 a month for an entire year, who work as any musician or music industry worker. Three of the recipients will be people of color.

Applications are currently open, and close June 3rd. Recipients will be announced on November 1, and the funding starts on December 1st.

LSC’s mission is to make life as a working musician more sustainable and to encourage opportunities and collaborations.

The board says that by offering the guaranteed income — no strings attached — will not only help the individual musician or industry worker, but grow the music community.

“I think there’s something really bold about giving resources right into people’s hands,” said Ray Mahar, LSC’s Collaborative Director. Mahar is also a local musician best known as the frontman for A Girl Named Genny. “[We’re] saying ‘you go out there, and manage your own time, and your own energy and your own resources, and make the change that you want to see.'”

“The plethora of jobs that are involved in the music scene,” said Zahyia, a Rochester-based singer, educator, promoter, and more. She serves as LSC’s Board Chair. “When people of different genres and different pools or set spaces of music come together, the collaborations that end up happening are just beyond what we could ever imagine.”

The grant program is the cornerstone of their mission, but LSC also routinely hosts concerts, engages in outreach, and educational programs.

As for the grant itself, one of the recipients, Briana Horton, said it held her over during a critical time in her burgeoning career: when she moved from her hometown of Geneva for work.

“I moved to Rochester almost a year and a half ago now because I was getting gigs (out here),” Horton said. “I moved right when I had to take a pause from [gigging] because I got vocal nodules… Financially not making money with gigs and I was at plateau pretty much the whole year until I got that grant, and I was able to save up a cushion fund just in case.”

Zahyia and Mahar say that applying for the grant should not be the “end all be all.” They encourage anyone who applies to work with LSC on various projects, and to get involved.

While they encourage anyone and everyone to apply, they say LSC is making an effort to reach out to more instrumentalists, and people who play in all kinds of genres of music.