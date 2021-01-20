Local sorority members wear Chucks and pearls for Vice President Harris

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Millions watched the inauguration and for some Greek sorority members right here in our area, they watched as one of their own became the first female vice president.

Some even dressed up for the occasion, wearing pearl necklaces and Converse Chuck Taylors in support of the new Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Chucks and pearl necklaces is a look that Vice President Harris has been seen in often, and many copied her signature style as a show of solidarity for the new vice president on inauguration day.

Harris is the first woman to hold the position as Vice president of the United States.

“Oh my gosh I was ecstatic. Definitely watching history in the making and again in her own words, her being the first but definitely not the last, giving the opportunity for young girls all over the world to see someone who looks and resemble them,” said Dr. Christine Richards, an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority member.

Dr. Richards is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority Inc. the same sorority Vice President Harris hails from, making the moment even more emotional as Dr. Richards watched one of her Greek sisters become one of the nation’s powerful leaders.

“It shows that we really are about community service, which for the sororities in the divine nine that is really our strong focus. We are all about service to our community uplifting our community and continuing to put in the work,” said Dr. Richards.

Members of other historically black Greek organizations and woman across the country wore chucks and their best white pearls for inauguration day, a sign of support for Harris and her legacy.

“She has worn chucks on the campaign trail she’s always adorned in her pearls. Pearls are significant to members of black Greek letter organizations and to the sororities in particular we wear them just to honor her and her success today,” said Jessica Lewis, Sigma Gama Rho.

Many women posting the photos on social media and in Facebook groups as they celebrate Vice President Harris.