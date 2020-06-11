School No. 45 holds ‘Chalk Walk for Peace’ in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Changing the mindset of city kids and their relationship with police through art — that was the aim of Wednesday’s Chalk Walk for Peace.

The event took place at Mary McLeod Bethune Community School Number 45.

Dozens of kids from the school came out to show off their artistic talents. They drew colorful pictures and wrote messages of hope.

This is the school’s first Chalk Walk for Peace.

School leaders say this isn’t just a way for students to express themselves, but a chance to interact with law enforcement in a positive way.

“Right now a need that we see is repairing the relationship between the Rochester Police Department and the community. We like to be that beacon to facilitate that conversation,” said the principal at School 45, Dr. Robert Snyder.

Luiz Zarate is a Rochester graffiti artist who also works with city youth as a community school coordinator at the Center for Youth.

It provides counseling, shelter, and helps kids understand important issues from their perspective and on their terms.