UPDATING LIVE: Local school budget voting results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on 2021-2022 school district budgets across the Rochester area. Here are the results, updated as they come in:

  • Albion Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 582/73
    • Bus reserve — Passed — 591/64
    • Hoag Library — Passed — 525/126
  • Bloomfield Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 183/56
    • Buses — Passed — 190/50
  • Dansville Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 280/86
    • Buses — Passed — 252/109
  • Dundee Central School District 
    • Budget — Passed — 121/20
    • Transportation vehicle purchase — Passed — 118/22
    • Dundee Library — Passed — 107/33
  • Geneva Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 884/207
    • Bus purchase — Passed — 879/205
    • Public Library — Passed — 795/290
  • Hilton Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 1061/341
    • Bus purchase — Passed — 1183/331
  • Honeoye Falls-Lime Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 646/316
    • Bus proposition — Passed — 652/313
  • Lyndonville Central School District 
    • Budget — Passed — 97/21
    • Yates Community Library — Passed — 88/30
    • Bus Purchase — Passed — 96/22
  • Lyons Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 225/93
  • Marcus Whitman Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 403/103
    • Buses — Passed — 416/90
    • Gorham Free Library Funding — Passed — 398/109
    • Middlesex Reading Center Funding — Passed — 389/118
    • Rushville Reading Center Funding — Passed — 397/111
  • Midlakes Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 443/107
    • School bus purchase — Passed — 468/82
    • Funding of community libraries — Passed — 442/107
  • Mount Morris Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 82/11
    • Mount Morris Library — Passed — 76/16
  • Palmyra-Macedon Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 330/81
    • Bus purchase — Passed — 347/63
  • Perry Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 214/35
    • Reserve fund — Passed — 224/27
  • Seneca Falls Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 270/96
    • Bus Purchase — Passed — 285/81
    • Seneca Falls Library — Passed — 259/107
  • Sodus Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 119/30
    • Bus purchase — Passed — 122/29
  • Warsaw Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 158/50
    • Reserve — Passed — 163/44
    • Library — Passed — 175/35
  • York Central School District
    • Budget — Passed — 274/57

