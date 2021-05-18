UPDATING LIVE: Local school budget voting results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on 2021-2022 school district budgets across the Rochester area. Here are the results, updated as they come in:
- Albion Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 582/73
- Bus reserve — Passed — 591/64
- Hoag Library — Passed — 525/126
- Bloomfield Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 183/56
- Buses — Passed — 190/50
- Dansville Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 280/86
- Buses — Passed — 252/109
- Dundee Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 121/20
- Transportation vehicle purchase — Passed — 118/22
- Dundee Library — Passed — 107/33
- Geneva Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 884/207
- Bus purchase — Passed — 879/205
- Public Library — Passed — 795/290
- Hilton Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 1061/341
- Bus purchase — Passed — 1183/331
- Honeoye Falls-Lime Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 646/316
- Bus proposition — Passed — 652/313
- Lyndonville Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 97/21
- Yates Community Library — Passed — 88/30
- Bus Purchase — Passed — 96/22
- Lyons Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 225/93
- Marcus Whitman Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 403/103
- Buses — Passed — 416/90
- Gorham Free Library Funding — Passed — 398/109
- Middlesex Reading Center Funding — Passed — 389/118
- Rushville Reading Center Funding — Passed — 397/111
- Midlakes Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 443/107
- School bus purchase — Passed — 468/82
- Funding of community libraries — Passed — 442/107
- Mount Morris Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 82/11
- Mount Morris Library — Passed — 76/16
- Palmyra-Macedon Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 330/81
- Bus purchase — Passed — 347/63
- Perry Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 214/35
- Reserve fund — Passed — 224/27
- Seneca Falls Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 270/96
- Bus Purchase — Passed — 285/81
- Seneca Falls Library — Passed — 259/107
- Sodus Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 119/30
- Bus purchase — Passed — 122/29
- Warsaw Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 158/50
- Reserve — Passed — 163/44
- Library — Passed — 175/35
- York Central School District
- Budget — Passed — 274/57