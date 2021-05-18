UPDATING LIVE: Local school budget voting results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you've noticed more sniffles, itches, and tickles lately, you're not alone. According to Dr. Peter Capucilli with Rochester Regional Health, we're in the thick of a nasty allergy season right now.

"Actually, the springtime is often one of the worst allergy seasons we see regardless of the year," he says.

He says we are in the thick of the tree pollen bloom. "You're going to see pollen on your cars, pollen on the ground, all coming from the trees. And pretty soon, we'll be getting into grass pollen season," he says