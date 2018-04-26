Local roots for accused killer

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, left, talks to reporters about the arrest Joesph James DeAngelo, seen in photo, on suspicion of committing a string of violent crimes in the 1970’s and 1980’s after a news conference. Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. A DNA match led to the arrest of DeAngelo, 72, Tuesday. DeAngelo […]

Published reports say the accused “Golden State Killer” is originally from Bath, Steuben County.

Joseph DeAngelo was arrested Tuesday in Sacramento, California after investigators linked his DNA to some of the victims in a series of murders and rapes in the 1970’s and 1980’s.

A 1973 newspaper article in an Exeter, California newspaper described DeAngelo, at the time a police officer, as a Navy veteran, graduate of Folsom Senior High School and a “native of Bath, N.Y.”

The crimes gained new attention through the book, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” which was published in February.

The 72 year old DeAngelo was arrested without incident.