Local roofer on competing in ‘Tough as Nails’ TV show: ‘I was speechless after it aired’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Phil Keoghan, best known as host of “The Amazing Race,” brought audiences his new competition reality show “Tough as Nails” Wednesday night on CBS.

Linda Goodridge from Marion, New York is a currently a roofer, and former Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy — and now she’s competing in the show’s first season.

“At all different times, you’re up against all 12 contestants, and it’s literally physical, mental, emotional, tasks that are going to make you or break you,” she says.

Goodridge gave some information, but no spoilers, on what to expect in season one of the new show

She says she hopes viewers, especially younger ones, can take away a new appreciation, and perhaps be inspired by those who work with their hands for a living.

“Yeah, I think there’s going to be a reawakening of having respect and admiration for the blood, sweat and tears that have built this amazing country we get to live in,” she said.

In a statement to News 8 after the first episode, Goodridge said:

“Hey Rochester! Who watched the season Premier of Tough As Nails on CBS July 8th? I would love to know what you thought of episode one. I was speechless after it aired, but have had time to put together my thoughts of episode one to share with you. I personally loved to finally get to hear what the other contestants were feelin’ and experiencin’ durin’ the competition — it’s called “emoting” and as the show unveils now I get to learn everyone’s true feelin’s.

I personally loved the screen time of my moment with two bags of Spec Mix and a Luis in my wheelbarrow and I didn’t tip over or falter! The wheelbarrow challenge surprisingly took a lot of grip strength and that particular day I was thankful for the lifetime of pull ups I have always been blessed to be able to do and for trainin’ forearms on the regular which people have always questioned… well I jus’ answered 🙂

My most favorite moment was “The Bachelor” moment. When teams were bein’ picked I so badly wanted to be on Danny’s team. I was shocked I wasn’t his first pick. I was prayin’ hard on the back of that Ford tailgate. Then it came down to only two left and I could barely keep my calm cool collected demeanor on the back of that Ford. When Danny said my name I felt like the woman does on the bachelor when she accepts the rose! I was so pumped to be on Danny’s team and to top it off… Melissa (Ohio) has bigger guns than me, so it felt like an honor to be on her team as well… and Callie, she works in an environment unimaginable to me so I have nothin’ but respect for her. Lee I was excited to get to know because he is a roofer so I had somethin’ I could relate to with him, and Myles works in nature which is the one place I would choose to be if I could be anywhere.

So the moment when teams were picked really made a PERFECT endin’ to a PERFECT WALL day. And hey if you didn’t notice — we walked off with some pretty awesome Carhartt team bags.” –

Catch “Tough as Nails” on CBS, Wednesdays starting at 8 p.m.