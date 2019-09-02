Local restaurants offer jobs to former Ruby Tuesday’s employees

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Last Friday the Ruby Tuesday’s in Greece closed suddenly.

Dozens of employees found out about the store’s closure via email on the same day it closed, leaving them unexpectedly jobless.

One of the employees had worked there for almost two decades and was offered $100 for severance. The short notice was devastating for the restaurant’s workers, many of whom are single parents.

Both TC Hooligans and Bathtub Billy’s in Greece are encouraging those employees to fill out applications and to give working local a try.

TC Hooligans application information:

Back of house staff should see Josh at TC Hooligans on Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Front of house staff should see Katy at TC Hooligans on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TC Hooligans contact information:

TC Hooligans 200 Center Place Drive, Rochester N.Y. 14615

Phone number: (585) 225-7180

www.tchooligansgreece.com

Bathtub Billy’s is offering similar opportunities.

A post on their Facebook page says, “Any Ruby Tuesday employees feel free to come fill out an application to find out why working for local business is better than the chains!”

Bathtub Billy’s contact information: