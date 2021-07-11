Local restaurant owners call for permanent cap on delivery service fees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County’s COVID-19 state of emergency officially expired Sunday. The executive order created a cost cap on food delivery service apps to help local businesses. Starting Sunday, local restaurant owners may be responsible to pay up to 30% on service order fees.

In December of 2020, Bello issued an emergency order to limit the fees third-party delivery services may charge local restaurants.

The order helped many local businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, restricting the percentage of orders paid to delivery apps to 15%.

Despite the higher vaccination rates across Rochester, the demand for takeout has grown more than ever. Local restaurants are having difficulty recouping the losses from the pandemic and want the cap to remain in tact.

“The difference [of losing the cap] for us will be somewhere between two thousand dollars per month,” Mark Toronto, owner of Old Stone Tavern said. “Unless you do your own delivery services, which have huge costs associated with them, like driver’s insurance, we rely on the tablets and their system.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello wants to protect and preserve local businesses. By calling on the legislature to pass a local law, Bello hopes to make the delivery service cap permanent.

“The time has come for the Monroe County Legislature to step up and act to make this cost-saving measure permanent to protect and support local restaurants in Monroe County,” Bello said in a press conference.

Restaurant owners like Toronto were able to save thousands of dollars in delivery expenses through Monroe County’s executive order. They hope to do the same for months to come.