Local religious leaders respond to Pittsburgh targeted mass shooting

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Police in Rochester, Brighton and other surrounding communities have increased their presence at local synagogues following Saturday's shooting in Pittsburgh.

Pastor Brandon Capuano isn't Jewish but he's mourning with those who are.

"My heart breaks for the Jewish community and really, there's no reason any man, woman, child should feel threatened in their house of worship," Capuano said.

The Jewish Community Center responded to Saturday's attack with this statement.

"We stand in solidarity with these and other victims of such violent acts of hate and resolve to do what we can to bring an end to anti-Semitism and heinous crimes against humanity."

I spoke with several people off-camera at the community center who told me they were saddened that the Jewish population still has to be on the lookout for targeted attacks.

Local Jewish leaders met Saturday night to discuss how to respond to the attacks. They are planning on holding a community vigil tomorrow evening at seven at Temple B'rith Kodesh.

It'll include prayers, readings and music from a variety of faith traditions.

Capuano said it's important for people of all faiths to show their supports.

"Our response ought to be the same thing that it would be if it happened to Christians, if it happened to Jews, if it happened to Muslims, of any faith that it happens to, our response ought to be the same of what you need? How can we serve you? How can we love you? How we can stand beside you?"