ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local American Red Cross member is set to head to Mississippi to help with relief from the tornado that killed at least 30 people and damaged and destroyed around 2,000 homes.

Spiritual Care manager Richard McCorry says his role will consist of leading the spiritual care effort — which involves a team from all around the United States to provide spiritual care to the people who were affected.

That type of care, according to McCorry, will involve trying to bring people hope.

“To help them tell their story,” McCorry said. “The more times they tell their story, then that is how they begin to adjust to it and to adapt to it.”

“After the disaster, sometimes, they’re also joyous and kind of elevated because they survived,” McCorry said. “Then after a little while, the reality of losing everything they had begins to sink in. That’s when we try to help them as best as we can to reconnect them with their faith community.”

McCorry says there about 30 to 40 different roles that will be assisting in relief efforts representing the American Red Cross. These include disaster assessment, mental health assistants, health services, sheltering — to name a few.

Those looking to assist the Red Cross with these relief efforts — either financially or becoming a Red Cross volunteer can find more information here.