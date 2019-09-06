Monroe County recovery group aims to lower opioid deaths below 100 per year

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates of Recovery, an organization dedicated to helping opioid abuse victims, rolled out new plans to fight the opioid crisis in Monroe County.

The group wants to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths to fewer than 100 per year.

According to the Gates of Recovery, 195 people died of opioid overdoses in Monroe County last year – compared to 220 in 2017.

“My fight is that families don’t have to get the call that I got,” said Patty Suppa, a local volunteer affected by the crisis. “That families don’t have to live without their loved one because they had to wait two weeks for a bed.”

The group prioritizes immediate treatment and mental health care as part of its road to recovery.

“You will talk to somebody one-on-one,” said Randy Cimino, the President of Gates of Recovery.

In 2019, the total amount of overdose deaths stands at 75.