Local rec center renamed in honor of boy killed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester officially renamed the Campbell Street R-Center as the Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope on Tuesday.

Tyshaun Cauldwell was 10-years-old when he was shot and killed outside a known drug house on Whitney Steet in Rochester in 2001. He was with his mother and sister at the time.

Mayor Lovely Warren said he left a lasting legacy in a short time.

“He loved and cared for people. His life was a brief one but he left a lasting impact on our community and it has been changed forever,” said Warren.

The Jay Orchard Street Area Neighborhood Association formed after Tyshaun’s death in an effort to better that community.