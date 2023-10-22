ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For a man who always prioritizes them, the Ridge-Culver Volunteer Fire Association made it their priority to recognize him!

On Sunday, the Ridge-Culver Volunteer Fire Association got together at the Culver Road Firehouse for a check presentation.

The Fire Association received a check from local realtor Jason Ruffino following a partnership. But as that check was received, the Fire Association wanted all the spotlight to be on Ruffino.

The association says Ruffino has provided a $500 to the Fire Assocation for every home sale in Irondequoit.

“I’m humbled,” Ruffino said. “I live right down the road, so to be able to help with that means a lot to me and my family.”

An ongoing recruitment effort, according to the Fire Association, allows Ruffino to take $500 off any purchase, or sale of a home for those who work or volunteer in the Irondequoit Fire Service.