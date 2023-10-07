ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Locally, the Jewish community is responding to Saturday morning’s attacks in Israel.

According to the Associated Press, “the Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.”

News 8 sat down with leadership of the Jewish community here in Rochester, hearing from them about how they plan to move forward.

Early this morning, Jewish Federation officials say that nearly 2,500 rockets were fired into Israeli towns near the Gaza strip.

Today, the Jewish community celebrates the holiday Simchat Torah, which celebrates the final reading of the Torah.

Following the attacks from this morning, the Israel Prime Minister says they are now at war with the terrorist group called Hamas.

Locally, the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester has been speaking with friends and family members who are in Israel and trying to stay safe in bomb shelters.

The CEO of Rochester’s Jewish Federation, Meredith Dragon, says this attack was unprecedented. She adds the community here will be doing everything they can to support Israel.

“This is terrorism,” Dragon says. “Hamas is a terrorist organization, they’re a known terrorist organization. If we think about any other country and how they would respond to this kind of attack, I think we have to give Israel the space to respond as any other country would.”

Today, New York Governor Kathy Hochul noted she is increasing the presence of police around Jewish communities and Jewish houses of worship. She says, while there are no threats at this time, she is also in close communication with the FBI.