Local pediatricians fearful of closing practices, asking for extended financial relief

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Local pediatricians throughout Upstate New York are asking for extended federal relief — and fast. They said they’ve experienced a drop in office visitations from patients since the pandemic started.

Irondequoit Pediatrics is a small private practice in Rochester, that has reported a 30% drop in visits from mid-March to mid-April — and the return is slow. Doctors there said parents are reluctant to bring their children to the office, out of fear for COVID-19 exposure.

Douglas Bennett, M.D., F.A.A.P, is one of those doctors. He said even after assuring patients the facility is clean and runs on more preventative measures, the visits remain low. As a result, Irondequoit Pediatrics cut its hours and staffing by 25%. There were reductions in staff salaries, furloughs, lapsed payments to partners and a freeze on hiring new physicians.

“Initially when everything (pandemic) started, we cut people to part-time, and half-time because we just weren’t seeing as many people,” said Bennett.

In order to make patients feel safer, Irondequoit Pediatrics got rid of walk-in visits; patients must call first and do video triage. Well patients are visited in the morning and early afternoon, where unwell and ill patient visits are exclusively afternoon. Other changes include personal protective equipment, a limit to number of parents and family that can enter and more.

Bennett wants parents to feel safe bringing their children in, and said that it is dangerous if they are not receiving routine check-ups and vaccines.

He said the relief from Paycheck Protection Program, the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund and the Medicaid/Child Health Insurance Program (CHIP) have helped pediatricians and practices stay afloat, but the money dries up. Doctors are saying without extended aid, practices may be forced to close.

“If the state is going to start decreasing reimbursements for Medicaid and Medicare, then the 30% decrease will start affecting us,” said Bennett.

Bennett said if small, private practices close down, the continuity and familiarity doctors have with their patients could also be lost:

“The trade-off is the patients go somewhere else, Urgent Care, and lose the continuity — so it’s important to keep the continuity and the medical home, patients know us and we know them … if Irondequoit Pediatrics closes down, 5,000 or 6,000 patients have to be seen elsewhere, and that will overwhelm the system elsewhere,” said Bennett.

“I want to ensure that we continue to get the reimbursement that we are getting now, and it stays there for all the types of visits we need to do,” he said. These visits include in-person, in video, car visits, telemedicine visits and family well visits.

Other offices asking for help in the area include those in private practice and those affiliated with Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital (Upstate Medical University) in Syracuse; the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med (Albany); Golisano Children’s Hospital (University of Rochester Medical Center); and the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo (Kaleida Health, University at Buffalo).