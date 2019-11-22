Community groups call for a stop to controversial police harassment bill

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Local organizations held a press conference on Friday calling on Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo to not sign a bill that would make annoying a first-responder a crime.

Opponents of the “Police Harassment Bill” claim it is subjective, vague, and unconstitutional. One concern is how it will affect protesters speaking against police brutality.

At a press conference on Friday morning, leaders with the United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York, Inc. called the bill “Tyrannical”.

“It is clearly designed to stifle free speech. It tramples on first amendment rights,” said Reverand Lewis Steward, with the United Christian Leadership Ministry.

County Legislature Vincent Felder voted against the Anti-Harassment bill. He says officers and first responders already have protections and the bill may lead to arrests that don’t need to happen.

“I didn’t see the need and didn’t understand where this came from because if you understand the law, they have laws on the books already to protect first responders,” said Vincent Felder, a democrat for Monroe County’s 22nd Legislative District.

County Legislator Karla Boyce introduced the bill. In a statement, she defended what she calls is an important protection saying;

“As the Chair of Public Safety, I introduced this local law as a measure to protect law enforcement and first responders in Monroe County from being harassed while they are carrying out their official duties. Our first responders and law enforcement respond to emergencies and dangerous situations each and every day to protect the community. It is my hope that this local law will foster an environment in Monroe County that respects police officers and first responders while they are working. I appreciate the support of my colleagues in the Legislature that voted in favor of this measure at the last Legislature meeting and I thank the various first responders and law enforcement members who have reached out with their support.” – Monroe County Legislator, Karla F. Boyce

The next step for the bill is a public hearing before making its way to county executive Cheryl Dinoflo.

A spokesperson for Dinolfo released this statement saying;

“The County Executive plans to sign the legislation. It was passed by the County Legislature, is supported by law enforcement, and she believes in the intent of the proposal.”

A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for Dec. 2nd at 2 pm in Monroe County legislator chambers.