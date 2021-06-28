Local organization calls for community action at ‘Stop the Violence’ event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to find solutions to the ongoing violence in Rochester, local organization, United and Healing Through Hope held a discussion-type event Monday.

The event, Stop The Violence, was created in reaction to the city’s rise of gun-related violence. This follows the overnight shooting at a Hudson Ave Walmart, Rochester’s 35th homicide this year. During the incident, an 18-year-old was killed and three others were wounded.

Community members and local activists who gathered at the Stop The Violence campaign asked for action, and searched for causes and solutions to the problem.

“It’s been a habitual, consistent, almost a daily event,” activist Clay Harris said. “And this is why we’re doing what we’re doing. We’re trying to bring some positivity, and some positive attention to it, to tell the community to get engaged, to get involved.”

As the violence cycle continues — with nearly below 200 shootings in Rochester as of 2021 — police are working to increase patrols in the city and use federal assistance to help stop the number of violence-related incidents.

“It’s terrible,” Frank Umbrino, Rochester Police Department Captain said. “It’s another tragedy that we are facing. Unfortunately, we have had way too many of them.”

The Stop the Violence event took place Monday from 6:30 until 9 p.m. at 271 Flint Street.