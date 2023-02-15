ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local non-profit “Keeping our Promise” is in urgent need of bedding. The organization is asking the community to visit their amazon Wishlist.

They say they are taking in a family of six soon, and have several families on their waiting list. They are also hoping to house a family currently in Turkey in the next month.

Ellen Smith, Executive Director of Keeping Our Promise said that they are now completely out of blankets.

“We cannot leave people behind who served the United States,” Ellen Smith, Executive Director of Keeping Our Promise, said. “It’s really important that people understand that in that 20 year war in Afghanistan there were a lot of people who served, and they did the right thing. They did everything right. We simply cannot leave them behind. We must keep our promise. These are the folks that I want here in America. I want them to be my neighbors. I truly respect what they did for our country and the fact that they all risked their lives to work for us.”

“Keeping our promise” has been involved in the resettlement of those who have helped the U.S. since 2014. To learn more about them and their supply needs, visit their website.