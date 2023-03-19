ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The lanes were full this afternoon at Bowl-a-Roll lanes in Henrietta Saturday afternoon…But bowlers were aiming for more than just a strike.

Community members gathered to support the Family Promise of Greater Rochester — an organization which provides resources for those facing homelessness.

The event featured a raffle, balloon pop, and, of course, lots of bowling. Before the first ball was rolled, the group had already raised over $20,000 dollars!

For Family Promise of Greater Rochester’s Executive Director Kim Hunt-Uzelac, this support does not go unnoticed.

“A big part of our mission is to collaborate with the community because no one can eradicate homelessness on their own,” Hunt-Uzelac said. “It’s too big of a problem in terms of housing inequities and racial inequities in our community […] So to see this event, where there’s people from all walks of life coming together to support our organization is just wonderful.”

The Family Promise of Greater Rochester offers many programs ranging from eviction prevention to emergency shelters.

This is the fourth year they have held their ‘Strike out Homelessness” event. Saturday’s event saw over 200 attendees.