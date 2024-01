ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Dezio and Gingello Foundation hosted a free haircut event for kids on Wednesday.

The foundation held this event at The Martin Luther King Jr. School #9 offering haircuts with two local barbers, who offered their services to serve the community.

The motto ‘when you look good, you feel good’ is at the heart of this project. Organizers say something as simple as a haircut can make a big difference.