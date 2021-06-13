Local Muslim community leader awarded with New York State Commendation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local Somali refugee and leading figure of Rochester’s Muslim community Munye Abanur, received a New York State Commendation award Sunday. Sen. Jeremy Cooney also announced the Barakah Muslim Charity will receive $25,000 in grant money.

Abanur has helped hundreds of refugees make Rochester their new home through the Barakah Muslim Charity. The foundation was established in 2013, and has continued providing communities with food pantries, case management for refugees and medical screenings.

“I am regularly reminded of Munye’s incredible work and inspired by his passion for advocating on behalf of New American populations in Rochester,” Sen. Cooney said. “Munye’s leadership in the refugee community has impacted hundreds of families.”

Abanur is also a local business owner of transportation company “Rochester ASAP.” His work for Rochester’s Muslim community however, stretches further than anything else.

“This is a surprise for me,” Abanur said. “He [Sen. Cooney] never mentioned it to me. I come every Sunday and Saturday. I never miss any day here at Barakah. I love Barakah like my family. “