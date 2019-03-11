Local Methodist church standing by LGBTQ inclusion

The United Methodist Church may be facing a possible split. For years, the global denomination has been debating its policy on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriage. It is now having a major impact on prominent local church Asbury First.

Congregation member Laurie Kennedy was raised in the Methodist church and has seen it go through a lot of changes- but never something like this.

“The new testament says that you are supposed to love your neighbor and I was raised in a Methodist church and that’s what I was taught and that’s what I thought we were all about, so to be told that no we can’t, there are people we just don’t want here is not what we are about,” Kennedy said.

Earlier this month, church delegates from around the world voted to maintain the stance against ordaining gay clergy and performing same-sex weddings. That vote has rattled the congregation at Asbury First.

Sally Wood Winslow said the vote is the opposite of the diverse church she knows and loves.

“I joined this church because it is inclusive, progressive, large, active, encompassing; this church lives its values and our short motto ‘live love serve repeat,’ we live it and that’s why I’m here to begin with,” Winslow said.

If the church’s judicial council upholds the decision, a split in the denomination within the next year is possible. Stephen Cady, senior minister at Asbury First, said he is holding on to hope.

“My prayer is that this is a catalyzing moment, that we will come together and say ‘this will not stand’ and we won’t stop until our denomination reflects the same value that we find ourselves in,” Cady said.

Cady said his congregation is welcoming of the LGBTQ+ community and will keep up the fight for change. A majority of the Methodists in the U.S. support full inclusion as well- but more traditional Methodists in other countries tilted the vote the other way.

He also said a more traditional group called Wesleyan Covenant Association was thinking of splitting from the Methodist church this spring, but since the vote went their way, he thinks they’ll stay put for a while.

Now the progressives will face the decision of whether or not to split away.