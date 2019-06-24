Local Medal of Honor recipient arrives in DC

David Bellavia, the U.S. Army soldier from Batavia who will be presented with the Medal of Honor on Tuesday, has arrived in Washington, D.C. and is meeting with fellow service members.

He will be the first living recipient of the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Iraq War. In 2004, while serving as a squad leader, Bellavia saved an entire squad in Fallujah.

He was originally awarded the Silver Star for his role in Operation Phantom Fury in Iraq.

President Trump will present Bellavia with the medal Tuesday afternoon. Look for coverage of the ceremony at Rochesterfirst.com.