Local martial arts studio raising money for kids in need

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Premier Martial Arts in Newark will be hosting an event on Saturday to raise money for local kids.

During the “Break-a-thon” PMA students of all ages will break as many boards as they can within 30 seconds. For each board broken, friends, family members and community sponsors will donate money to the Premier Kidz Foundation.

The money raised by the non-profit organization will be used both nationally and locally with 80% of the funds being directed towards the Newark area.

The money allows PMA to provide martial arts training to students in need of structure and a positive, supportive community, but who otherwise may not be able to participate because of financial hardship.

Students who qualify for assistance will be provided with things like transportation, scholarships for martial arts tuition and/or testing fees. Students may also be able to receive martial arts gear that’s needed for safe training but might not fit into a family’s budget.

The “Break-a-thon” is taking place at Perkins Park in Newark on Saturday, August 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on the Premier Kidz Foundation or Premier Martial Arts, click the links in this article.