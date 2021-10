ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cody Mattice of Rochester is facing several charges in connection to the riots that ensued at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Metice is charged with weapons offenses, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, and act of physical violence in the U.S. Capitol.

Another under-the-radar Jan. 6 arrest this week: Cody Mattice was taken into custody in Hilton, New York.



The feds moved for detention based on risk of flight and saying he presented a danger to the community.



Detention hearing set for Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/XuhggvmmsC — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) October 9, 2021

The local man has a hearing scheduled Tuesday. He was taken in by authorities in Hilton.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.