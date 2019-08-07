Local man arrested for pushing flight attendant has charges dismissed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Gates man who was drunk and had to be tackled and pinned down by other passengers on a plane had his charges dismissed on Tuesday.

Police say Benjamin Cutulle, 29, pushed a flight attendant after she refused to serve him any more alcohol. Crew members and passengers had to restrain him until the flight landed.

Three other passengers held him down for the last 20 minutes of the flight. The judge tossed the charges but said they can be reinstated if Cutulle gets in any more trouble.