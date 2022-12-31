ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A really popular New Year’s Eve tradition is coming at a heftier price this year as more people countdown to 2023 and celebrate how they did before the pandemic began.

Rochester-based liquor stores say they’ve been busier this time around making sure folks have what they need to give that midnight toast but warn it will cost more than what they’re used to. But there are still ways to stock up on some products to save money.

Foot traffic at East Ave. Liquor Store has been consistent throughout the day according to management. But like elsewhere, customers can’t escape jumps in prices, though not as high as other groceries.

“We’re a little bit behind everyone else because the state posts our pricing with what we can do from month to month and the shipping,” store co-owner Nelson Habecker said. “So, we’re a little bit behind but we’re beginning to see inflation take place here.”

So far, the spike in the price tags has not turned away the crowd East Ave. Liquor Store was expecting. As their business and people take advantage of New Year’s Eve falling on a weekend and no Covid-19 restrictions.

“What’s been really quite wonderful is not only the variation people are feeling a little more excited about getting out,” store co-owner Anne Lambert told us. “And being more joyful. But also, being that it’s on a weekend they can come throughout the day and not be so rushed.”

“This is actually our busiest day of the year,” Habecker added. “More than Christmas or anything else.”

To avoid overspending, customers have looked for ways to downsize other areas of their party to make up for any extra they’ll spend on drinks.

“Yeah, they definitely are in this economy it’s tough,” Rachel said as she was checking out. “So, definitely on a budget trying to get cheaper things but just like in years past we definitely had smaller events because of Covid and everything.”

When you go out tonight, authorities urge you to drink responsibly and plan how you’ll get home. According to Moms Against Drunk Driving, 47% of all traffic deaths last year on New Year’s Eve were caused by drunk driving.