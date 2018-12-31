Local leaders urge residents to prep for windy weather overnight

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - City and county leaders are urging residents to prepare for windy weather overnight in Rochester and across western New York.

A high wind warning will be in effect early Tuesday morning with forecasts of wind gusts that could reach 60 miles per hours.

In a statement, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo writes, "With many residents planning to be out and about celebrating the New Year this evening, it is important for everyone to know that the weather could be especially challenging in the overnight hours. Monroe County just received our latest briefing from the National Weather Service and it is apparent that high winds and saturated soil could cause downed trees and power outages in the early morning hours. In preparation, Monroe County has already reached out to our partners in town and village governments and the American Red Cross, and our Office of Emergency management will be closely monitoring local conditions overnight. I encourage everyone to be aware of the potential for challenging weather tonight and, as always, to make plans to get home safely this New Year’s Eve."

More information from the City of Rochester

Residents are urged to prepare for forecasted high winds by bringing in loose objects, signing up for emergency alerts, and preparing their homes and families for potential power outages.

The region is under a high wind warning, according to the National Weather Service, starting late this evening and continuing through early Tuesday morning. Possible impacts include downed trees and power outages.

EMERGENCY ALERTS: The 911 Center can notify residents of Monroe County by home phone or now by mobile phone in case of emergency using Hyper-Reach. Home phones are already registered, but citizens must register their mobile phones. To register click here.

If Police or Fire Officials need to notify citizens of an emergency they will call or text registered numbers.

WHO TO CALL: Call 911 ONLY if you are in need of police, fire or ambulance services. Call 311 if you have questions about City services.

PREPARING PROPERTY: To mitigate property damage, pick up loose objects, inspect trees for loose or damaged branches and reinforce windows and doors. Please bring pets inside!

POWER OUTAGES: To report downed power lines or power outages, call Rochester Gas and Electric at 1-800-743-1701. Refrain from touching or removing tree debris from downed power lines. If you smell gas, leave the property and call 911. For updates on power outages, visit RG&E's site.

For information on preparing your family for power outages, check out this Red Cross guide.