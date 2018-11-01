Local leaders talk wage gap for Latina women Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Local elected officials came together Thursday at the Ibero-American Action League in Rochester to draw intention to pay inequality.

On average, Latina women earn just 54 cents for every dollar earned by white men. La Cumbre, an organization that focuses on issues in the Latino community, says it takes one year and ten months for a Latina to earn similar compensation as their white non-Hispanic male counterparts.

"We are just bringing awareness and making sure that people are aware of the fact that for the last 20 years there hasn't been much change in equal pay for women," said Yversha Roman, Legislative District 26. "In the last 20 years, Latinas have only seen a five cent increase in their pay and that's something that shouldn't be happening."

According to the National Women's Law Center, the wage gap amounts to more than $1 million lost over the course of a typical career for a Latina.