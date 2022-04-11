ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is dealing with yet another violent weekend, with four shootings in 48 hours, two of which were fatal.

Monday afternoon, Rochester Police identified the victim in Sunday’s double-shooting as 23-year-old Dallas Cooper Jr. On Saturday, a 21-year-old was killed in a shooting near Harris Street and Avenue A. Also on Saturday, a 33-year-old was shot near Salina Street and Chili Avenue, and a 39-year-old was stabbed Saturday morning.

“This past weekend we saw a spat of shootings occurr in our city, occurring at all hours of the day to include early afternoon. People like you and I out running errands, sitting on the porch, going to corner stores having to worry about dodging bullets from incidents they are not a part of,” says La’Ron Singletary, Candidate for Congress (NY-25) during a press event highlighting community organizations which aim to curb violence.

Deaths from this weekend bring the homicide rate in the city to 20 this year. That is on par, to-date, compared to last year’s data, according to the Rochester Police Data Portal.

“The amount of guns on the streets is just – it’s just at historic highs and we have to get our guns off the streets and then continue to invest in community so that there are alternatives to violence. It is heartbreaking; the families who are victims, the community’s victims and so I’m going to continue to work very hard to make this a priority,” says Congressman Joseph Morelle.

On scene at Sunday’s fatal shooting, News8 spoke with a teen witness who is also a shooting survivor twice over. His reaction to the violence drew strong emotions.

“In Rochester, Rochester is wrong, you feel me? Rochester is a disappointment, you feel me? Us kids now-a-days, we have to run around with guns because we’re afraid of dying,” 17-year-old Jakeim Donald says.

“I lost a lot of people in my life over this gun violence and all this gun stuff, you feel me? And I watched friends and family die in my face, get shot in my face, you feel me? And its just not right,” he added.

Local organizations, like Teen Empowerment, which work directly with Rochester’s youth providing employment opportunity and platforms to create change, have a direct message to community leaders, as well.

“Young people have been crying out within the school district and within the community for more mental health supports, for more trauma-informed responses, for more black and brown mental health professionals and people who they can connect to and relate to…so we need to listen to them. They’re already crying out – vionece is an outcry,” says Shanterra Mitchum, Program Director for Teen Empowerment.

Teen Empowerment is located at 392 Genesee Street in Rochester and can be reached at (585) 697-3464.