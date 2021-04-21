Local leaders on Chauvin conviction: ‘We have much further to go’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local community leaders shared their reactions to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdicts on Tuesday.

Chauvin, a former police officer, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing George Floyd in May, 2020. The jury in this case began deliberations Monday and resumed Tuesday morning before a decision was reached around 3:30 p.m.

Organizers with Free the People Roc, who protested in the wake of Floyd’s death last year, say the verdict in this trial will have a lasting impact.

“Talk about how complex it is. Yes it’s a win for the family that Chauvin was convicted after the horrendous thing he did,” Stanley Martin said.

“However we have to maintain focus and make sure we end the interaction between Black and brown people and the police officers to make sure this does not happen again.”

Chauvin is currently in custody. The conviction means a minimum of 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced on all counts later this year.

“We have much further to go. I always say we are not going to break the chain of white supremacy and racism and implicit biases and all these things in my generation,” Ashley Gantt said.

“But what we are doing is loosening the chains so when the generation comes behind us it will be a little bit easier.”