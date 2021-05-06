Local leaders celebrate National Day of Prayer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday marks the National Day of Prayer in the United States.

It’s a day meant for people to gather and pray for peace in the world. Local Leaders in the city of Rochester including Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot joined the local faith community – to recognize and celebrate the day.

“Not only are we concerned of touching folk right here ,” Ark of Jesus Ministries Pastor David Singleton said, “but there are folk around the globe that are being touched right now. Amen. And we are praying for healing around the globe as well.”

The National Day of Prayer began in back in 1952.