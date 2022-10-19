Local leaders join County Executive Adam Bello in an announcement of a proposed $800,000 towards Lifespan of Greater Rochester (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined local leaders, officials from Rochester Regional Health, and URMC to announce that $800,000 proposed funding will be rewarded to Lifespan of Greater Rochester.

This proposal is among 40 projects selected to be apart of the “Bring Monroe Back” plan after Monroe County received over $144 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Lifespan of Greater Rochester is an organization that supports adults and caregivers to give them a longer life, according to the organization’s mission statement. The organization provides training and education in a variety of topics from fall prevention to Medicare.

“Each year Lifespan serves over 26,000 older adults, making it one of the largest non-profit

social agencies in Monroe County. Their comprehensive services provide critical support to

older adults and caregivers,” said County Executive Bello.

Lifespan officials said their plan will connect older adults with licensed practical nurses, who will held coordinate transportation, attending medical appointments, and arrange pharmacy delivery, among other tasks.

“For us it’s critical. If you look at the — the older adult population is increasing, but also because of the pandemic I think,” said President and CEO of Lifespan Ann Marie Cook. “Systems have become new to navigate, so we have to help people through these kinds of systems. “

Through this proposal, Lifespan plans to connect older adults with healthcare screenings, interventions, and mental health services. The organization anticipates serving over 2,500 older adults and caregivers.