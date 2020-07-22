Local leaders advocate for census participation as part of fight for racial equity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Monroe Complete County Committee will hold a press conference on Wednesday to share updates on census efforts and steps community members are taking to encourage greater participation.

According to a release, the press conference theme is ‘ROC Rally to Complete Count,’ and “will reflect the current movement for racial equity in our community and will address why completing the questionnaire is a direct action to strengthen Black and Brown communities in Rochester,” the statement reads.

‘ROC Rally to Complete Count’ will kick-off ​Census Push Week​ where states, counties, cities, towns and communities will compete in a regional challenge to encourage greater self-response in a focused time frame.

The rally will take place at 10:30 a.m. in Pulaski Park, 1,200 North Street in Rochester.