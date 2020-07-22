Local leaders advocate for census participation as part of fight for racial equity

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Monroe Complete County Committee will hold a press conference on Wednesday to share updates on census efforts and steps community members are taking to encourage greater participation.

According to a release, the press conference theme is ‘ROC Rally to Complete Count,’ and “will reflect the current movement for racial equity in our community and will address why completing the questionnaire is a direct action to strengthen Black and Brown communities in Rochester,” the statement reads.

‘ROC Rally to Complete Count’ will kick-off ​Census Push Week​ where states, counties, cities, towns and communities will compete in a regional challenge to encourage greater self-response in a focused time frame.

The rally will take place at 10:30 a.m. in Pulaski Park, 1,200 North Street in Rochester.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss