ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The shooting at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee is reigniting the controversial topic of gun control, once again.

Throughout the country and in the wake of the death of three young children, little-to-no progress has been made in Congress when it comes to solutions or compromises to gun control measures.

With the state’s budget deadline just days away, there are some changes the Governor is proposing when it comes to New York’s own concealed carry laws.

Described as “technical” changes, Governor Hochul is now seeking changes such as clearance for armed security guards at places of worship and providing clearer guidelines for retired law enforcement officers in good standing.

The “Concealed Carry Improvement Act” is facing a handful of challenges in federal court from pro-second Amendment groups with some judges ruling it, already, to be unconstitutional, driven from the landmark Supreme Court decision last summer in which the court struck down New York’s prior concealed carry gun law.

Given the recent tragedy in Tennessee where a former student at Covenant school shot and killed multiple people, including three 9-year-old children, Congressman Joe Morelle says he feels Red Flag Laws, like the ones in New York, codified in 2019, and expanded at the end of last year (following the Tops Buffalo mass shooting), could have potentially benefitted the safety of the community there.

He says there are limits to what you can do in individual states; people cross state lines, municipal boarders, and, he adds, criminals engaged in illegal trafficking of guns don’t pay attention to nor care about these boundaries. He says many of his constituents he’s spoken with who are gun owners do support, at the very least, some gun control measures.

“Unfortunately, in the interim people are dying and the response from too many folks who will not try to help solve this problem is, well let’s pray for the victims. Pray for the victims? I mean we should pray for the victims, God knows, but that’s not nearly enough and there’s so many things that we could do to make sure we live in a safer country and yet people stand by and refuse to act, and I think its reprehensible,” says Congressman Morelle.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney also weighed in on Governor Hochul’s new proposals, providing the following statement:

“Governor Kathy Hochul continues to demonstrate a total disregard for our Second Amendment. Rather than targeting law-abiding gun owners with blatantly unconstitutional restrictions, Governor Hochul and Democrat majorities in Albany should repeal their disastrous bail reform, back our brave law enforcement officers, and hold rogue District Attorneys like Alvin Bragg accountable for their failures to enforce the law. The New Yorkers I represent are demanding their constitutional rights be respected and that criminals face consequences for their actions.”

The state’s budget is due by April 1.