Local last-minute holiday shoppers complete their Christmas to-do list

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you found yourself having to rush out to the store to get forgotten Christmas Presents or treats for gatherings, you weren’t alone.

The night before Christmas is finally here, so the Countdown begins to when people can wake up with their families to enjoy good times with gifts, big meals, and more.

But some of those treats wrapped under the Christmas tree may have only just been bought the night before as people realized the 24th was their last chance to get what they need.

Throughout the afternoon, foot traffic in the Greece Ridge Mall was constantly moving as people made sure no item on their shopping list was forgotten.

“I’m in college so, we didn’t get off school until four days ago,” Benjamin Visca told us as he shopped in Greece Ridge Mall. “So, you get back and it all hits you at once. I got a bunch of family coming in today, so this is some last-minute stuff. Then I got a drinking game for my buddy.”

“Ever since the pandemic hit the time is just like flying by real quickly,” shopper Danilo Diaz added. “I can’t believe it’s December because I feel like I woke up just yesterday and it was October.”

Before he took flight, even Santa Claus met up with children who had some last-minute decisions on what they wanted for Christmas.

“I’ve got the elves working hard on it,” Santa said. “So, I call it in, and they put it on the sleigh and we’re ready to roll.”

In-person turnout for shopping this holiday season has given local retailers a big boost in sales to bounce back from setbacks in 2020. Between Black Friday and Christmas Eve, local businesses have seen pre-pandemic atmospheres return to their stores.

“We have seen many more people wanting to shop local and keep it to smaller local businesses all around town,” Daniel Mejak with Parkleigh told us. “Instead of going to any of the big box stores. We’ve heard that over and over again this year and are very pleased customers are saying that to us.”

But what couldn’t be bought in a store, Santa Claus has all loaded up on his sleigh which he believes will once again not get delayed due to any Upstate New York weather thrown at him.

“You can’t ever phase Santa,” Mr. Claus said. “We fly around the world.”

Good news, I checked with St. Nick before he left and found out all of us here at News 8 made the nice list this year, so hopefully the same goes for all our viewers at home.

Merry Christmas everyone.