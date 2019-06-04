Local judge resigns after allegedly making negative statements about justice system

Butler Town Court and Wolcott Village Court Justice Scott Stone of Wayne County has resigned after facing formal charges from the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

According to the CJC, Stone is reported to have made statements that suggested disdain for certain laws and aspects of the legal process, as well as a predisposition to presume a defendant’s guilt, and what would appear to be a personal annoyance with criminal defense attorneys in his court.

On October 13, 2015, Stone is alleged to have made negative statements about the judicial system during a public meeting of the Wolcott Village Board.

Stone allegedly said, “Most of these individuals, if I had my way, you’d see them probably swinging outside the door, okay? That’s the way I was brought up.”

Stone has agreed to neither seek nor accept judicial office at any time in the future.