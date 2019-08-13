Local IHOP restaurants raise money for family of boy killed in tragic accident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The family who lost their three-year-old boy in an accident at a local restaurant in July is getting some help from another local restaurant.

Bryce Raynor died after falling into a grease trap at the Tim Hortons on University Avenue in Rochester.

On Monday, a fundraiser was held at the IHOP locations on Jefferson Road and North Goodman Street. 20% of the sales at those locations is being donated to Bryce’s family. The restaurant says they wanted to help any way they could.

“When we heard that this had happened there we wanted to help in any way that we could. And we brought the opportunity up to the company and they couldn’t wait to help and we set it up,” said IHOP Manager Chelsea Mottler.

Leaders in Monroe County have been working to improve the safety of restaurant grease traps following the tragedy.