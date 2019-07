ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is helping the family of Bryce Raynor after a tragic accident at the Tim Horton’s location on University Avenue in Rochester.

The former general manager of that restaurant now manages a local IHOP and she’s setting up a fundraiser to help the family.

The restaurants on North Goodman Street and Jefferson Road will be donating 20% of all profits to the family.

“Breakfast for Bryce” will be held in August.