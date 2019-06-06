Local History Connections to D-Day

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion and helping turn the tide in World War II. Many companies in the U.S. made war products in secret to aid World War II, including Rochester companies.

According to Chuck Baylis, Executive Director of The Military History Society of Rochester, an item that was manufactured in the city back in the 1940s played a significant role leading up to the D-Day invasion.

"One piece, in particular, was made by a company called Sampson United, which made toasters and curling irons. For D-Day, they made infrared sensors that helped their troopers find out where they were supposed to go," said Baylis.

Students produced the sensors at the University of Rochester optics lab. Baylis said many of them went to the manufacturing facility after class to meet the deadline for the D-Day invasion.

Another company that aided in secret was Kodak, and according to Baylis, they made hand grenades. Their cameras and film used by 1,400 cameramen in the war and on the beach of Normandy. Not only to capture the footage but used as intelligence to armed forces.

"It was not only capturing the moment, but it was also about intelligence. About what they were seeing and the tactics used. What way the movements of these troopers had on the ground and having that visual evidence was very important. Kodak cameras and film all integral to that," said Jared Case, film curator at the Dryden Theater of the Eastman Museum.

Case said that World War II was essentially the first war captured on film thanks to the 16-millimeter camera and the footage of D-Day inspired many Hollywood films and adaptations, which their theater will be showing on Friday & Saturday. Information: https://www.eastman.org/dryden-theatre

The Military History Society of Rochester is open to the public Thursday -Saturday from 12pm - 4pm. They ask for a donation for admission.