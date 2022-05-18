ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Wilson Magnet High School honored soldiers who died in World War I Wednesday.

The student-run Celebrate Culture Club took to the flagpole outside the school and raised the flag one last time before being lowered and presented to a representative of the Veterans of Foreign Wars to be retired properly.

Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps students from the Leadership Academy for Young Men conducted exercises to play Taps and then raise, lower, and present the flag to the VFW representative.

Students from the Wilson Commencement Academy asked classmates and staff to create poppies to be displayed as a backdrop to the flag retirement ceremony.

The poppies signify the loss of those from COVID and violence, as well as to show support for Ukraine.