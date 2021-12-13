Local high school athletes help deliver toys to Golisano Children’s Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local high school athletes are pitching in to help get toys to kids in the hospital this holiday season.

Non-for-profit organization, PrimeTime585 facilitated a toy drive Monday to benefit the patients at the Sickle Cell Unit at Golisano Children’s Hospital. The organization enlisted the help of local high school athletes from Monroe, Wayne, and Ontario counties to personally deliver the gifts. Over 3,000 toys and coats were donated, as were additional toys to restock the toy chest at the children’s hospital.

PrimeTime585’s Executive Director, Karen Iglesia said the sickle cell unit at Strong has fewer toy donations than other departments because many don’t know the severity of sickle cell and how it disproportionately affects kids of color.

“Our goal is not just delivering toys but bridging the gap between urban and suburban, the haves, the haves nots so that people can be a part of it. They are literally boots in the ground,” Iglesia said, “80% of this event was run by kids. Athletes from all over from HFL to Webster, and Penfield. When you see kids taking charge and running an event and you see athletes doing that, that’s what we’re all about, giving kids a platform to express themselves.”

If you would like to get involved you can do so by direct messaging PrimeTime585 on Twitter or Instagram.