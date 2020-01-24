Local hero to be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local hero is receiving a big honor.

Bishop Kearney graduate Pam Melroy will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Melroy is one of the only two women to command the space shuttle. She was selected for the astronaut program in 1995 and completed three space missions — twice as a pilot and once as a commander.

All three missions help to build the International Space Station.

She retired from NASA in 2009. Melroy will be inducted into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in May.