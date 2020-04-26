Local hair stylists thinking about what re-opening business looks like

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — These doors at Joelle Lane’s Hair Design in Rush have been open for 45 years, but was forced to close at the start of the pandemic. The owner is excited about the possibility of opening up and if allowed, says stylist like her can do it safely, if they take the right precautions.

Hair stylists are thinking about re-opening after Georgia made the decision to allow its salons to get back to work.

Joelle Lane, the owner, is already making preparations for when her doors can open again. She plans to take temperatures of her customers and says things like hair washing and cuts will look different if they re-open.

“You’ll be wearing your masks and I’ll be putting a towel over your face, I don’t know we have to do what we have to do to get back to work that’s all I know,” said Lane.

“I think we’ll all take the precautions they need and after waiting five or six or seven of how many weeks it’s been, they’ll do anything to get their hair cut wouldn’t you,” said Lane.

Others like Michele Ashlee are saying it’s too soon to consider reopening.

Ashlee is a hair stylist at Jill’s boutique in Brockport, she says it’s impossible to properly social distance in the industry.

“What is the trade off? Is it somebody getting sick, is it myself getting sick bringing it home to my family? So it’s a hard choice. I want to get back, but I don’t want to get back until it’s safe,” Ashlee said.

Bob Duffy is also talking about how to balance health and the need for business. The newly appointed head of reopening strategies in the figure lakes region, said re-opening business with less density, like construction or house painting is easier then business that require close contact.

“Getting into close environment highly dense environment, that’s going to be difficult so we have to look at how can we do it safely,” Duffy said.

Both hair stylists said whenever they do get back to work, masks and social distancing for clients will be part of the new normal.