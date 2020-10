ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The local group Community Justice Initiative is asking for help searching for 15-year-old Jaszmin Powell.

Powell went missing in Rochester on October 10. She is 5 foot, 7 inches and weighs just over 200 pounds. Powell was last seen wearing a purple bonnet, black pants and a shirt with a light blue jean jacket and black slippers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.