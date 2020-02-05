Local groups and officials gather to pray for Puerto Rico

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, officials from Ibero-American Action League, and local clergy members came together Wednesday morning to offer spiritual support for those affected by the earthquakes in Puerto Rico.

They also prayed for those in Rochester who have witnessed their home island crumble to the destructive earthquakes — only two years after it was hit by Hurricane Maria.

“They play a very important role, if anybody’s familiar with the island of Puerto Rico, faith is deeply bound in the island, so all of these churches here in Rochester actually have networks in the island already and they are assisting families to mobilize from the pueblos over there to the City of Rochester over here,” said Angelica Perez-Delgado, President of the Ibero-American Action League.

News 8 reporter Josh Navarro traveled to Puerto Rico to assist in relief efforts. His week-long series on stories of compassion and perseverance can be found here: